Summary: I begin by questioning the ability of the US to actually shoot down incoming missiles which is yet unproven and quote from guest Phil Giraldi's article confirming that. I then report on the CIA having passed on newly declassified files captured from Osama bin Laden suggesting cooperation between Al Qaeda and Iran to pseudo journalists of the Long War Journal, a project of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a necon pro-Israel think tank and successor to Project for a New American Century.



I suggest that this, combined with Saudi accusations that it has been attacked by Iran and Hezbollah and the sudden trip of Lebanon prime minister Sayad Hariri to Riyadh, claiming that his life was in danger and that Iran was taking over Lebanon, are signs that an attack on Lebanon by one or more of the US-Israel-KSA Axis is in the offing.



I then note that the past week had seen the centenaries of two of the most important events of the 20th century, the Russian revolution and the Balfour Declaration and proceed to show, with historic quotes, that Balfour was a gift to the Zionists for having helped push the US into WW1 on Britain's side, thus enabling it to win. I point out that listeners will not hear or read about these documents because the Zionists don't want the public to know about them and the same reason applies to the media's silence about the Friends of the Israel Defense Force's record breaking fundraiser, Nov. 3, in which it raised $53.8 million tax exempt dollars for Israel's Wehrmacht, $16.6 million of it coming from the Oracle's Larry Ellison. That the Zionists control the US media is a given.



I begin by questioning the ability of the US to actually shoot down incoming missiles which is yet unproven and quote from guest Phil Giraldi's article confirming that. I then report on the CIA having passed on newly declassified files captured from Osama bin Laden suggesting cooperation between Al Qaeda and Iran to pseudo journalists of the Long War Journal, a project of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a necon pro-Israel think tank and successor to Project for a New American Century.



I suggest that this, combined with Saudi accusations that it has been attacked by Iran and Hezbollah and the sudden trip of Lebanon prime minister Sayad Hariri to Riyadh, claiming that his life was in danger and that Iran was taking over Lebanon, are signs that an attack on Lebanon by one or more of the US-Israel-KSA Axis is in the offing.



I then note that the past week had seen the centenaries of two of the most important events of the 20th century, the Russian revolution and the Balfour Declaration and proceed to show, with historic quotes, that Balfour was a gift to the Zionists for having helped push the US into WW1 on Britain's side, thus enabling it to win. I point out that listeners will not hear or read about these documents because the Zionists don't want the public to know about them and the same reason applies to the media's silence about the Friends of the Israel Defense Force's record breaking fundraiser, Nov. 3, in which it raised $53.8 million tax exempt dollars for Israel's Wehrmacht, $16.6 million of it coming from the Oracle's Larry Ellison. That the Zionists control the US media is a given.



