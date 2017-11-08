Summary: In a wide ranging interview, CIA veteran Phil Giraldi, questions the capability of US missiles to defend the continent and suggests that if US citizens on the West Coast were aware that the military's missile defense system was a fraud they would think very differently about the Trump administration's threats to North Korea.



He places the responsibility for the crisis on the US which has refused to negotiate a formal end to the war and that the position of Pyongyang in the face of US threats is understandable while acknowledging that the threat of its own weapons is very real.



The discussion turns to the history of costly US weapons that don't perform as expected and that their efficacy is secondary to the profit motive which has led to the manufacturers like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin to have job-producing factories in every state and in key Congressional districts to defuse any attempt by Congress to restrain spending. The F-35 is used as an example. Giraldi notes that Eisenhower's initial warning to the public was against the Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex, but under pressure from members of Congress, he left them out to the public's detriment.



Giraldi also expressed concern about a possible attack on Lebanon, given the almost simultaneous release of files from Osama bin Laden that appear to show Al-Qaeda cooperation with Iran, Lebanon's Sunni prime minister, Sayad Hariri, having fled to Saudi Arabia, saying his life was threatened, and the Saudis then accusing Iran and Hezbollah of attacking Riyadh from Yemen.



Giraldi decries the lack of information on such key issues, including the failure to report on the Friends of Israel Defense Force “charity” raising funds, being provided by the alternative media and singles out Democracy Now for just doing the stories that it finds “safe,” reporting on the actions of the Israel Lobby being one of them.



At the end of the program he points out that the Lobby is everywhere in the West, with the exposure of British cabinet minister Priti Patel's undisclosed meeting with Netanyahu and Israeli officials and her attempt to get British taxpayers to pay for Israeli military hospitals in the Golan being a current example.

