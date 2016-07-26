Notes: Mdou Moctar “llmouloud”

from Sousoume Tamachek (Sahel Sounds 2017)





The Clash “Innoculated City”

from Combat Rock (1982)





John Lee Hooker “Dreamin Blues”

from Mad Man Blues





Coleman Hawkins and The Trumpet Kings “El Salon De Gutbucket”

from 1965





Charlie Parker Quartet “Now's the Time”

from 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Charlie Parker (1952)





Wayne Shorter “Footprints”

from The Blue Note Years: The Best of Wayne Shorter (1988)





Pic-Nic “Callate Nina”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015) (Parlophone Spain 2015)





Pic-Nic “En Mis Suenos”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015) (Parlophone Spain 2015)





Pic-Nic “No digas nada (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015) (Parlophone Spain 2015)







Françoise Hardy “Just Call and I'll Be There”

from In English (Remastered) (Vogue 1966)





Narciso Yepes “Fernando Sor Etude 21 in A Major Op 6”

from 24 Etuden





Shuggie Otis “Inspiration Information”

from Inspiration Information / Wings of Love (2013)





Anita Baker “Angel”

from The Songstress (1983)





Whodini “One Love”

from One Love 12"





The Quantic Soul Orchestra “Father (Soul)”

from Tropidelico (TRU THOUGHTS LTD 2007)





Bonobo “Flashlight”

from Flashlight - Single (Ninja Tune 2014)





Tortoise “The Taut and Tame”

from Millions Now Living Will Never Die (Thrill Jockey Records)





David Axelrod “Song of Innocence” (1968)





Florence + The Machine “Cosmic Love”

from Lungs (Deluxe Edition) (Island Records 2009)





Björk “One Day”

from Debut (One Little Indian 1993)





Daft Punk “Revolution 909”

from Homework (Parlophone France 1997)





Pastaboys “Limit”

from Limit - EP (Defected Records 2006)





Zomby “The Forest”

from Ninja Tune XX (Volume 1) (2010)



UMO (unknown mortal orchestra - Ruban Nielson ) SB-01 / SB-02

12" vinyl release





Ryuichi Sakamoto “Grief (Amon Tobin Mix)”

from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP (Ninja Tune)





Blonde Redhead “Dripping”

from Barragán (Asawa Kuru LLC 2014)





Janes Addiction “Standing in the Shower Thinking”

from 2016/07/26 Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA (live)



Soundgarden - Switch Opens - Down on the Upside