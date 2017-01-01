Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Spanish upheaval with Madrid politicians imprisoning Catalan leaders
Elena Roman Durante is a freelance photographer from Galicia in Northern Spain. She gives us her view of the national and regional upheaval with Madrid politicians imprisoning Catalan leaders for sedition and rebellion over the October 2017 referendum and Unilateral Declaration of Independence.
http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/photos/elena-roman-durante

Paul Weston joins us, author of Mysterium Artorius on Arthurian Grail Glastonbury Studies and regular blogger on the spiritual and historical roots of the town. Glastonbury attracts people of all beliefs and therefore many aspects of the spiritual including a temple to The Goddess. A short religious ceremony is taking place in the Abbey for the first time this year dedicated to Glastonbury Abbot Richard Whiting who was judicially murdered by King Henry VIII for not co-operating with his dissolution of the monasteries privatisation programme. Paul explains Glastonbury's place in this struggle and why recognising what happened nearly 500 years ago may contribute to a new spiritual awakening.
http://www.paulwestonglastonbury.com/richard-whiting-last-abbot-of-glastonbury-abbey/
A Glastonbury Abbey Dream https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuXVDeE0IJ4

Eric Simon shares his thoughts on the creation of money and the way natyional currencies are used to manipulate society in a totally undemocratic manner.


