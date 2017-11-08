Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Donald Drumpf Theatre 
 Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money
 Songs from Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"); Warren Zevon ("Lawyers, Guns, and Money"); Randy Rainbow ("Sweet Indictment"); Earth, Wind, and Fire ("September"), firehose ("Me & You Remembering"), and J
Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 43 Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money. This week: Our hero needs help to fend off Russian allegations.
Clips and excerpts from Sarah Sanders; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" Anthony Atamanuik and Peter Grosz from "The President Show;" John Oliver from "Last Week Tonight;" Paul Manafort; The Three Stooges; Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" Sharyl Attkisson; Trevor Noah from "The Daily Show;" Chris Hayes; Carter Page; Mika Brzezinski; Jake Tapper; Joe Scarborough; and Corey Lewandowski.
Original radio theatre, and new productions from Pacifica Radio are included here, with historic radio theatre some weeks. Currently, "Donald Drumpf Theatre" is running here every week, though that may change. "Donald Drumpf Theatre is an original radio theatre show, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.

Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money
