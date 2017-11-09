Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
ELIZABETH ERIN KEMLER - Rise Up Singing - The Weight Of Mortal Skin - Self
NIGHT TREE - Thanksgiving - Night Tree - Self
DARRELL SCOTT - Thanksgiving 1985 - 10: Songs Of Ben Bullington - Full Light
THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Boulder To Birmingham - Fifteen - Red House
ANNA TIVEL - All Along - Small Believer - Fluff & Gravy
>>>>> ROB FLAC LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<
ROB FLAX - Procrastination Blues - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - One Last Prayer - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Hit It Hard - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Gardenia Waltz - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Angle - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Persephone - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Improvised piece - Live in studio
ROB FLAX - Ceasefire - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Wolf Spider - Red Yellow & Blue - Mudfarm
JOEL SCHWELLING - Devil Ain't Got No Mercy - Buffalo - Self
KAREN & THE SORROWS - The Price Of The Ticket - The Narrow Place - Self
KIM BEGGS - Still The Girls We Were - Said Little Sparrow - Self
D.B. RIELLY - Lawrence Welk > Prenug - Live From Long Island City - Shut up & play!