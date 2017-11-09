Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

ELIZABETH ERIN KEMLER - Rise Up Singing - The Weight Of Mortal Skin - Self

(break)

NIGHT TREE - Thanksgiving - Night Tree - Self

DARRELL SCOTT - Thanksgiving 1985 - 10: Songs Of Ben Bullington - Full Light

THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Boulder To Birmingham - Fifteen - Red House

ANNA TIVEL - All Along - Small Believer - Fluff & Gravy

(break)


>>>>> ROB FLAC LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<


ROB FLAX - Procrastination Blues - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - One Last Prayer - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - Hit It Hard - Live in studio

(break)

ROB FLAX - Gardenia Waltz - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - Angle - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - Persephone - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - Improvised piece - Live in studio

ROB FLAX - Ceasefire - Live in studio


<<<<< >>>>>

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Wolf Spider - Red Yellow & Blue - Mudfarm

JOEL SCHWELLING - Devil Ain't Got No Mercy - Buffalo - Self

KAREN & THE SORROWS - The Price Of The Ticket - The Narrow Place - Self

KIM BEGGS - Still The Girls We Were - Said Little Sparrow - Self

(break)

D.B. RIELLY - Lawrence Welk > Prenug - Live From Long Island City - Shut up & play!

CRIS CUDDY - Heartache - Time Bomb Baby - Vanishing Castle

(break)

QUILES & CLOUD - Black Sky Lightning (live in studio) - Live on Out of the Woods 2017

QUILES & CLOUD - Fool To Run - Seminole Star - Self

MARIA QUILES & RORY CLOUD - Our Own Way - Long Time Coming - Fluff-Tone

QUILES & CLOUD - Mississippi - Shake Me Now - Compass

(break)

FLATT LONESOME - Where Do You Go - Silence In These Walls - Mountain Home

TIM STAFFORD - Backseat Blues - Acoustic GUitar - Self

THE RAILSPLITTERS - Baxses - Jump In - Self

(break)

LAURA CORTESE & THE DANCE CARDS - Someday - California Calling - Compass

LENORE. - Dig - Lenore. - Self

MAY ERLEWINE - Mountain Top - Mother Lion - Earthwork

JOAN SHELLEY - Wild Indifference - Joan Shelley - No Quarter

(break)

BRIAN POUNDS - I Swear I'm Losing You - Southern Writer - Self

KRIS DELMHORST - Color Of The Sky - The Wild - Signature Sounds

MARGO PRICE - Nowhere Fast - All American Made - Third Man

MISNER & SMITH - It Makes No Difference - Headwaters - Self

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicskilver Messenger Service)

02:52:49 English 2017-11-09
 Concord, New Hampshire
