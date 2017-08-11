No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
11/8/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Israelites / Desmond Dekker / Rockin' Steady: The Best Of Desmond Dekker / Rhino
2- Live Good / Barrington Levy / Here I Come / RAS
3- Wars, Rumors Of Wars / J.D. Smooth & Friends feat. Roman Stewart / An Inspirational Journey / Wearl "G"
4- Rootsman Dub / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted In Dub / Lion Of Zion
5- Mighty Redeemer / Tony Rich / Man Of Cyrene / Jet Star Gospel Times
6- Wanted Dread & Alive / Peter Tosh / Live at The Circle Star Theater, San Carlos, CA 8/25/81 / Sweet Rare Reggae Music
7- Your Grace And Your Mercy / Osmond Collins / He Will Restore / Jet Star Gospel Times
8- Amazing Grace / Troy Anthony / Selah [EP] / Righteous Corner
9- He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother / Sanchez / No More Heartaches / VP
10- Dance With My Mother / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant
11- Dance With My Mother Dub / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant
12- True Love / Luciano / Serve Jah / VP
13- Son Of Man / Clinton Senior / SINGLE (7") / Stone House
14- Dubbing Is A Must / Pablo Moses / SINGLE / Mango
15- Jesus, You're My King / Kujo Oti / Africa Anointed (VA) / Lion Of Zion
16- None Like You / Jah Servant / Narrow Gate / Servant
17- In Zion (There Is No Night) / Rusty / Manifestation / 9 Above
18- Whom Shall I Fear / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture
19- Children Of Today / Burning Spear / Living Dub, Volume One / Heartbeat
20- Forgiveness / Kaona / Rhythms Of The Earth / Cave
21- Gun Town / Jason 'Todah' O'Neil / The Life Giver Riddim (VA) / Servant
22- Sooner / Lester Lewis / No Boundaries / Jet Star Gospel Times
23- He's The Better Way / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture
24- Seeds Of Love And Life / Dubmatix feat. Luciano / Rebel Massive / Echo Beach
25- I Believe / Lytie / A21 Campaign: Set The Captives Free (VA) / G&D
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com
Featuring cuts off of the latest album from Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture and the brand new single from Mr. Spaulding, "Dance With My Father", as well as classic tracks from Desmond Dekker, Burning Spear, Jah Servant and many more!