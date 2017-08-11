Reggae Explorations #111

Reggae Explorations #111

Summary: Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.



On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.



Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.

11/8/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Israelites / Desmond Dekker / Rockin' Steady: The Best Of Desmond Dekker / Rhino

2- Live Good / Barrington Levy / Here I Come / RAS

3- Wars, Rumors Of Wars / J.D. Smooth & Friends feat. Roman Stewart / An Inspirational Journey / Wearl "G"

4- Rootsman Dub / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted In Dub / Lion Of Zion

5- Mighty Redeemer / Tony Rich / Man Of Cyrene / Jet Star Gospel Times

6- Wanted Dread & Alive / Peter Tosh / Live at The Circle Star Theater, San Carlos, CA 8/25/81 / Sweet Rare Reggae Music

7- Your Grace And Your Mercy / Osmond Collins / He Will Restore / Jet Star Gospel Times

8- Amazing Grace / Troy Anthony / Selah [EP] / Righteous Corner

9- He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother / Sanchez / No More Heartaches / VP

10- Dance With My Mother / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant

11- Dance With My Mother Dub / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant

12- True Love / Luciano / Serve Jah / VP

13- Son Of Man / Clinton Senior / SINGLE (7") / Stone House

14- Dubbing Is A Must / Pablo Moses / SINGLE / Mango

15- Jesus, You're My King / Kujo Oti / Africa Anointed (VA) / Lion Of Zion

16- None Like You / Jah Servant / Narrow Gate / Servant

17- In Zion (There Is No Night) / Rusty / Manifestation / 9 Above

18- Whom Shall I Fear / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture

19- Children Of Today / Burning Spear / Living Dub, Volume One / Heartbeat

20- Forgiveness / Kaona / Rhythms Of The Earth / Cave

21- Gun Town / Jason 'Todah' O'Neil / The Life Giver Riddim (VA) / Servant

22- Sooner / Lester Lewis / No Boundaries / Jet Star Gospel Times

23- He's The Better Way / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture

24- Seeds Of Love And Life / Dubmatix feat. Luciano / Rebel Massive / Echo Beach

25- I Believe / Lytie / A21 Campaign: Set The Captives Free (VA) / G&D



Notes: Featuring cuts off of the latest album from Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture and the brand new single from Mr. Spaulding, "Dance With My Father", as well as classic tracks from Desmond Dekker, Burning Spear, Jah Servant and many more!



