 +US Sponsored “Magnitsky Act” Is A Dangerous Political Ploy
 David Jacobs, Lawyer and commentator on international law
Every legal system is subject to political pressure and that is especially so in so-called international law. The ICC targets Africans almost exclusively and many governments have protested, Burundi took a logical step. The most conservative war hawks in the U.S. have pushed for ways to criminalize Russian leaders, so as to justify economic sanctions. The legal basis is a tissue of nonsense.
00:28:36 English 2017-11-05
 Toronto, Ontario
