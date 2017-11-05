Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Every legal system is subject to political pressure and that is especially so in so-called international law. The ICC targets Africans almost exclusively and many governments have protested, Burundi took a logical step. The most conservative war hawks in the U.S. have pushed for ways to criminalize Russian leaders, so as to justify economic sanctions. The legal basis is a tissue of nonsense.
Interview with David Jacobs
