Notes: Long-time SOB punter and shouter Sky Pilot has ventured outside of his silver tent and cooked up tonight's joy ride … enjoy …

Pugh Rogefeldt / Love, Love, Love / Ja, dä ä dä / 1969 / Metronome

14 Bis / God Save the Queen / Brazilian Guitar Fuzz Bananas / 1972 / Tropicalia In Furs Records/World Psychedelic Funk Classics

The Rattles / The Witch / The Greatest Hits / 1970 / Baierle Records

Cold Sun / Twisted Flower / Dark Shadows / 1970 / Akarma

Bill Wendry & The Boss Tweeds / A Wristwatch Band / Paper Thoughts of Polly Pan - Electric Sound Show, Vol. 4 (Remastered) / 1968 / Columbia

Brass Tacks / Maxwell Ferguson / We Can Fly Volume 4 - Psych Rarities from the 60’s & 70’s - Remastered / 2011 / Big T

Sharon Tandy / Hold On / Hold On / 1968 / Atlantic

Harumi / Fire By the River / Harumi / 1968 / Verve Forecast

Tages / You’re Too Incomprehensible / Contrast / 1967 / Parlophone Sweden

July / Dandelion Seeds / July / 1968 / Parlophone UK

Guy Mascolo & David Montague / I’m Going out Tonight / The Five Day Week Straw People / 2013 / Saga

The Savage Ressurection / Thing in ‘E’ / The Savage Ressurection / 1968 / Mercury

Pretty / Mustache In Your Face / Mustache In Your Face - EP / 1970 / Numero Group

Felt / Now She’s Gone / Felt / 1971 / Akarma

Keith West (Tomorrow) / The Visit / Tomorrow / 1999 / Parlophone

SRC / Black Sheep / SRC / 1968 / Capitol Records (CAP)

Arzachel / Queen St. Gang / Arzachel / 1969 / Akarma

Can / All Gates Open / Inner Space / Out of Reach / 1978 / Synergie OMP

Fuat Saka / Atladim Girdim Baja / Sehnsuchtslied - Ayrılık Türküsü / 1983 / Fuat Saka

Niagara / Bones / S.U.B. / 1972 / United Artists Records

Doldingers Motherhood / Sitar Beat / Negresco / 1968 / Liberty

Gomorrah / Firehands / Trauma / 1969 / Cornet

Orange Peel / I Got No Time / Psych Bites Vol.2 / 1970 / Admiral

Krokodil / Get Your Personality Together / Swamp / 1970 / Swiss Treasure Recordings

Spirit / The Other Song / Son of Spirit / 1975 / Mercury

Little Boy Blues / Nothing Left to Say / Nothing Left To Say / Mr. Tripp Wouldn’t Listen - Single / 1968 / Numero Group

Electric Sandwich / China / Electric Sandwich / 1973 / Polydor/Island

Hell Preachers Inc. / Shalom / Supreme Psychedelic Underground / 1968 / Start Entertainments Limited

Brainticket / Watchin’ You / Psychonaut / 1972 / Purple Pyramid Records

Aum / Little Brown Hen / Resurrection / 1969 / Master Classics Records