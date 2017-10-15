Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 if music could talk 
 
 Music
 
 dj carlito  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
Los Destellos “A Patricia”
from The Roots of Chicha (2007)


Orquestra Henry Castro “Munequita de Cristal”
from Chicharons de Chivo


Chicha Libre “Muchahchita del Oriente”
from Canibalismo (Crammed / Barbes 2012) L


Los Destellos de Iquitos “La Danza del Petrolero”
from The Roots Of Chicha 2 - Psychedelic Cumbias From Peru (Crammed 2010)


Los Hijos del Sol “Carinito”
from The Roots Of Chicha 2 - Psychedelic Cumbias From Peru (Crammed 2010)


Los Destellos “Elsa”
from the Roots of Chicha Vol 1


Alfonso El Brujo Còrdoba “el piloto”
from Pacífico Colombiano (Otrabanda records & music)


Pedro Laza y Sus Pelayeros “El Chicharron Peluo”
from Así Me Gustan los Pollos (Discos Fuentes)

Los Destellos - Guajira Sicodélica
Los Destellos - (Odeon Del Peru - 1968)

Morena Y Clara “Volveré A Soñar”
from Morena Y Clara (Discophon 1976)


Morena Y Clara “De Jé De Quererte”
from Morena Y Clara (Discophon 1976)


Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders “The Trance Of Seven Colors”


Pharoah Sanders “Harvest Time”
from Pharoah


Cheb i Sabbah “Toura toura”
from La Kahena (Six Degrees Travel Series)


Binnie Marwa “Ek Ni Hazzara Dil”
from Ek Ni Hazzara Dil (feat. Dippa Satrang) - Single (Binnie Marwa)


Lehmber Hussainpuri “Biliya Akha Da Soorma”
from Rise of Kalyamgara


Lehmber Hussainpuri and Miss Pooja “Mera Mahi”
from Best Of Junoon, Vol. 1

Ricky Bhalla ft. Kaka Bhaniawala “Giddeh Vich”


Panjabi MC “Moorni”
from The Raj (PMC Records Ltd 2010)


Panjabi MC “Giddeh wich”
from Dhol jageero da (Moviebox Birmingham, Ltd. 2003)


Arshpreet “Meri Jaan Nu”
from Mohabbattan 2010


The Bombay All Stars “Maurya”
from Punjabi Hits


Manta Sharma “Munni Badnaam”
from Dabaang

Sandy “Ramezoon”
from Persian Bandari Songs Vol 1 - 4 CD Pack (Caltex Records 2001)


The Boyz “Mano Koshteh”

Khashayar “Ghoroore Koli”
from Rangarang

Shohreh “Aftabo Mathab”
from Gol Ahang

Various Artists “Music”
from Gol Ahang

Nooshafarin “Arzeh”
from Gol Ahang

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers “Bustin' Loose”
from The Best of Chuck Brown (Remastered) (Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. 2005)

Peelander Z - Mad Tiger DX / King Kong Gong - Super DX Hitz

Aphrodite Remix “Ready or Not”

Rjd2 “Let the good Times Roll”
from The Horror

Brian Wilson and Ben Greenman “Ich Bin Brian Wilson Kapital 3”

Brian Wilson “What Ever Happened (feat. Al Jardine & David Marks)”
from No Pier Pressure (Deluxe) (2015)

