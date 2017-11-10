Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, and much more.
1. Alvvays - “Cellpohane”
2. The Pack A.D. - “Dollhouse”
3. METZ - “Cellophane”
4. Blue Hawaii - “No One Like You”
5. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”
6. Weaves - “Wide Open”
7. Destroyer - “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood”

!earshot Extra: Chromeo - “Juice”

8. Mauno - “Or Just”
9. Tough Age - “Unclean”
10. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Tracing My Own Lines”
11. Partner - “Remember This”
12. St. Vincent - “Los Ageless”
13. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - “Bosses Hang Pt. 1”
14. Faith Healer - “Try ;-)”
15. Cold Specks - “Two Worlds”
16. The Deep Dark Woods - “Fallen Leaves”
17. Terra Lightfoot - “Lonesome Eyes”
18. Beliefs - “Catholic Guilt”
19. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “White Lights”
20. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - “Continental Breakfast”

01:56:32 English 2017-11-10
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
