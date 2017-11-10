Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, and much more.
1. Alvvays - “Cellpohane”
2. The Pack A.D. - “Dollhouse”
3. METZ - “Cellophane”
4. Blue Hawaii - “No One Like You”
5. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”
6. Weaves - “Wide Open”
7. Destroyer - “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood”
!earshot Extra: Chromeo - “Juice”
8. Mauno - “Or Just”
9. Tough Age - “Unclean”
10. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Tracing My Own Lines”
11. Partner - “Remember This”
12. St. Vincent - “Los Ageless”
13. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - “Bosses Hang Pt. 1”
14. Faith Healer - “Try ;-)”
15. Cold Specks - “Two Worlds”
16. The Deep Dark Woods - “Fallen Leaves”
17. Terra Lightfoot - “Lonesome Eyes”
18. Beliefs - “Catholic Guilt”
19. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “White Lights”
20. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - “Continental Breakfast”