Credits: 1. Alvvays - “Cellpohane”

2. The Pack A.D. - “Dollhouse”

3. METZ - “Cellophane”

4. Blue Hawaii - “No One Like You”

5. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”

6. Weaves - “Wide Open”

7. Destroyer - “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood”



!earshot Extra: Chromeo - “Juice”



8. Mauno - “Or Just”

9. Tough Age - “Unclean”

10. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Tracing My Own Lines”

11. Partner - “Remember This”

12. St. Vincent - “Los Ageless”

13. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - “Bosses Hang Pt. 1”

14. Faith Healer - “Try ;-)”

15. Cold Specks - “Two Worlds”

16. The Deep Dark Woods - “Fallen Leaves”

17. Terra Lightfoot - “Lonesome Eyes”

18. Beliefs - “Catholic Guilt”

19. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “White Lights”

20. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - “Continental Breakfast”