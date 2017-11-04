Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.43 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

The Vibrations / Love in Them There Hills / Lost Soul /

Jay Hines and the Boys / Funky Bumble Bee / Funky Bumble Bee / Roadway

Clarence Curvan / Feeling Nice / Feeling Nice / Charlie's Records

Amerigo Gazaway Presents Stevie Wonder / The Light (I'm Yours) feat. Bobby Caldwell / A Common Wonder /

Lucky Peterson / The Sermon / Tribute to Jimmy Smith /

Mavis Staples / Who Told You That / If All I Was Was Black / Anti-

Brenda & Herb / Two Out of Three Ain't Bad / In Heat Again /

Roland Kirk / One Ton / Volunteered Slavery /

Jackie Shane / Stand Up Straight and Tall / Any Other Way / Numero Group

Breakwater / Release the Beast / Splashdown /

Speedometer Feat. James Junior / Orisha's Party / No Turning Back / Freestyle

Fats Domino / The Rooster Song / The Complete Hits 1950-1962 /

The Mack Avenue Superband / Sudden Impact / Live From the Detroit Jazz Festival - 2015 /

Hour 2

The Sims Twins / That's Where It's At / Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story /

Brenda & the Tabulations / Walk On In / Lost Soul /

The Como Mamas / He's Calling Me / Move Upstairs / Daptone Records

Lloyd Price / Personality / Music That Shook the World Up! - Rock 'n' Roll Vol. 2 /

Jackie Shane / Raindrops / Any Other Way / Numero Group

The Abyssinian Baptist Choir / Sweet Jesus / Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford /

Mel and Tim / Keep the Faith / The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 /

King Curtis / Linda / Have Tenor Sax, Will Blow /

Hoagy Lands / Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand / Songs Before Other Acts Made Them Famous /

Claudine Clark / Angel of Happiness / Ask the Girl Who Knows / Ace Records UK

The Dramatics / In the Rain / Stax 50th Anniversary Collection /

Curtis Mayfield / Wild & Free / Curtis / Curtom

Babatunde Lea / The Creator Has a Master Plan / Umbo Weti: A Tribute to Leon Thomas / Motma Music

Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA

