 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
We'll hear a cut from Lucky Peterson's new album, Tribute to Jimmy Smith, plus a new Stevie Wonder mashup from Amerigo Gazaway, and we'll be buzzed by the Funky Bumble Bee.
UpFront Soul #2017.43 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
The Vibrations / Love in Them There Hills / Lost Soul /
Jay Hines and the Boys / Funky Bumble Bee / Funky Bumble Bee / Roadway
Clarence Curvan / Feeling Nice / Feeling Nice / Charlie's Records
Amerigo Gazaway Presents Stevie Wonder / The Light (I'm Yours) feat. Bobby Caldwell / A Common Wonder /
Lucky Peterson / The Sermon / Tribute to Jimmy Smith /
Mavis Staples / Who Told You That / If All I Was Was Black / Anti-
Brenda & Herb / Two Out of Three Ain't Bad / In Heat Again /
Roland Kirk / One Ton / Volunteered Slavery /
Jackie Shane / Stand Up Straight and Tall / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Breakwater / Release the Beast / Splashdown /
Speedometer Feat. James Junior / Orisha's Party / No Turning Back / Freestyle
Fats Domino / The Rooster Song / The Complete Hits 1950-1962 /
The Mack Avenue Superband / Sudden Impact / Live From the Detroit Jazz Festival - 2015 /
Hour 2
The Sims Twins / That's Where It's At / Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story /
Brenda & the Tabulations / Walk On In / Lost Soul /
The Como Mamas / He's Calling Me / Move Upstairs / Daptone Records
Lloyd Price / Personality / Music That Shook the World Up! - Rock 'n' Roll Vol. 2 /
Jackie Shane / Raindrops / Any Other Way / Numero Group
The Abyssinian Baptist Choir / Sweet Jesus / Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford /
Mel and Tim / Keep the Faith / The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 /
King Curtis / Linda / Have Tenor Sax, Will Blow /
Hoagy Lands / Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand / Songs Before Other Acts Made Them Famous /
Claudine Clark / Angel of Happiness / Ask the Girl Who Knows / Ace Records UK
The Dramatics / In the Rain / Stax 50th Anniversary Collection /
Curtis Mayfield / Wild & Free / Curtis / Curtom
Babatunde Lea / The Creator Has a Master Plan / Umbo Weti: A Tribute to Leon Thomas / Motma Music
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA

