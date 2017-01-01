Summary: On the occasion of the 23rd annual UN Climate conference currently underway in Bonn, the Global Research News Hour is examining the most up to date information on how human impacts is affecting the biosphere of planet Earth.

In the first half hour, Dahr Jamail, award-winning journalist and staff writer for Truthout.org joins us to elaborate on record high temperatures, the recent hurricanes, the wildfire season. and other indicators underscoring the urgency of the situation affecting Earth's oceans and atmosphere.

In the second half hour, Dane Wigington, lead researcher with Geoengineeringwatch.org details the evidence that clandestine human activities, such as 'Solar Radiation Management', HAARP and other weather modification techniques are playing an under-acknowledged role in generating everything from 'weather whiplash' to wildfires to other phenomena.

Finally, we hear an excerpt from a previous interview for another CKUW program with a researcher postulating that holes in the Ozone layer are growing and allowing more deadly UV radiation to reach the Earth's surface with devastating effects on plant, animal and human life over the coming decade.