Part 2 of Chazk's (Virtual Renderings') new audio collage on responding radically to the environmental crisis. It features commentary by figures such as Dale Pendell, Derrick Jensen, Guy McPherson, Charles Eisenstein, and others--plus a bit of poetry and some relevant music.
Part 2 focuses on the need to reconceive the relationship we have with the other species of our shared planet.
With a brief introduction by K.D.
Chazk's title is " An Earth Toned Collage of Collages." The original recording is available on Radio4all.net.
THis installment removes a segment of about 10 minutes of the original colllage.
