 Class War Battlefield Podcast 
 
 Vphiamer Adis (Host), Gary Null (clip)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  
Hello Friends and Neighbors welcome to another – oops, wait, this Just In! Fascism is good for you, says Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He didn’t say that – in public at least; but the recent government attention aimed at Antifa protestors, the government sponsored wing of that protests, suggests government insiders prefer Profa instead. Who are Profa, they are the covert, underground, undercover supporters of Fascism (just as the Alt-Left brings the worst out of the Alt-Right, Profa calls these Antifa forces from the shadows). Profa has a long tradition in the United States, it started long before Donald Trump, and may have more tentacles than the Illuminati, yet little is known about it save its committed goal to bring Fascism back to these soils (or maybe the top of the soils because it has never really left), in today’s episode I speak about this famous group, offering commentary to explain why the government’s attacks on Antifa are in fact a subtle disguised approval for Profa’s very corportist leanings.

