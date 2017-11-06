Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Zafar Bangash, editor Crescent On-Line
Zafar Bangash, editor of Crescent Online Magazine, and author of several books on Islam and the Middle East, gives us a peek into the power struggle taking place inside the Saudi royal family. As Prince Salman solidifies his hold on the throne, Prime Minister Hariri of Lebanon is forced to resign, while on a visit to Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Barzani of Kurdistan falls from power, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is summoned to Riyadh.

Is the Saudi royal family losing its grip on power?
00:26:20 English 2017-11-06
 Toronto, Ontario
