Summary: Zafar Bangash, editor of Crescent Online Magazine, and author of several books on Islam and the Middle East, gives us a peek into the power struggle taking place inside the Saudi royal family. As Prince Salman solidifies his hold on the throne, Prime Minister Hariri of Lebanon is forced to resign, while on a visit to Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Barzani of Kurdistan falls from power, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is summoned to Riyadh.



Is the Saudi royal family losing its grip on power?