Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media. For archives, updates, and to broadcast the episodes on your station, contact:
On this week's episode: another installment of fuzzed out, tripped out, and acid drenched guitar and saz solos, wild drumming, and synthesizers from Turkey. Anatolian rock and roll, garage anthems, club remixes, free jazz, and electronic sounds. Erkin Koray, Baris Manço, Uç Hürel, Ali Kuru, Okay Temiz & Johnny Dyani, Insanlar – and more.
Erkin Koray "Estarabim" from "Dünden Esintiler - 1 Şaşkın" on Kalite Ticaret Plak
Bunalım "Tas Ver Köpek Yok" from "Bunalım" on Pharaway Sounds
Ali Kuru "Tangerine Dream" from "Egzotik" on Leng Records
Alpay "Gönüllerde Bahar" from "Ölüm Tehlikesi"
Barış Manço "Alla Beni Pulla Beni (Ave Edit FOC Edits Mesmerizing Vocal Cut)" from "Alla Beni Pulla Beni (Ave Edit FOC Edits Mesmerizing Vocal Cut)"
Moğollar "Müzik Moğollar" from "Anadolu Efsaneleri" on YAVUZ BURÇ PLAKÇILIK
Okay Temiz & Johnny Dyani "Sark Gezintileri (Orient Trip)" from "Witchdoctor's Son"
3 Hürel "Canim Kurban" from "3 Hürel (Türk Pop Tarihi)" on ADA MÜZİK
Apaslar "Gılgamış" from "Hava Narghile" on Dionysus
Esin Afşar "Zühtü" from "Zühtü / Kaz - Single" on Odeon Müzik Yapımcılık
Kamuran Akkor "Ikimiz Bir Fidaniz" from "Kamuran Akkor (feat. Tarık Gürcan)" on Bir Numara Müzik
Arşivplak "Chengel" from "Moog Edits" on Arşivplak
Insanlar "Kime Ne" from "Kime Ne - Single"