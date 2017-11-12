Notes: On this week's episode: another installment of fuzzed out, tripped out, and acid drenched guitar and saz solos, wild drumming, and synthesizers from Turkey. Anatolian rock and roll, garage anthems, club remixes, free jazz, and electronic sounds. Erkin Koray, Baris Manço, Uç Hürel, Ali Kuru, Okay Temiz & Johnny Dyani, Insanlar – and more.



Erkin Koray "Estarabim" from "Dünden Esintiler - 1 Şaşkın" on Kalite Ticaret Plak

Bunalım "Tas Ver Köpek Yok" from "Bunalım" on Pharaway Sounds

Ali Kuru "Tangerine Dream" from "Egzotik" on Leng Records

Alpay "Gönüllerde Bahar" from "Ölüm Tehlikesi"

Barış Manço "Alla Beni Pulla Beni (Ave Edit FOC Edits Mesmerizing Vocal Cut)" from "Alla Beni Pulla Beni (Ave Edit FOC Edits Mesmerizing Vocal Cut)"

Moğollar "Müzik Moğollar" from "Anadolu Efsaneleri" on YAVUZ BURÇ PLAKÇILIK

Okay Temiz & Johnny Dyani "Sark Gezintileri (Orient Trip)" from "Witchdoctor's Son"

3 Hürel "Canim Kurban" from "3 Hürel (Türk Pop Tarihi)" on ADA MÜZİK

Apaslar "Gılgamış" from "Hava Narghile" on Dionysus

Esin Afşar "Zühtü" from "Zühtü / Kaz - Single" on Odeon Müzik Yapımcılık

Kamuran Akkor "Ikimiz Bir Fidaniz" from "Kamuran Akkor (feat. Tarık Gürcan)" on Bir Numara Müzik

Arşivplak "Chengel" from "Moog Edits" on Arşivplak

Insanlar "Kime Ne" from "Kime Ne - Single"