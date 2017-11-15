No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Is mass extinction in our future? From MIT, Professor Daniel Rothman with science critical for us all. Then Philip Jacobson from Mungabay on the new expose of corruption in the palm plantations of Indonesia. We all use palm oil, but what does it cost indigenous people and why does it threaten planetary climate?
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:43 for stations that need to insert station ID or announcements.