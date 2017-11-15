Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Is mass extinction in our future? From MIT, Professor Daniel Rothman with science critical for us all. Then Philip Jacobson from Mungabay on the new expose of corruption in the palm plantations of Indonesia. We all use palm oil, but what does it cost indigenous people and why does it threaten planetary climate?
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:43 for stations that need to insert station ID or announcements.

