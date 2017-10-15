Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Latin Waves  
 The End of Patriarchy: Radical Feminism for Men
 Dr Robert Jensen
 latinwaves@gmail.com  
Host Sylvia has a lively discussion with Robert Jensen about his newest book.

He calls for a radical feminist challenge to institutionalized male dominance; an uncompromising rejection of men’s assertion of a right to control women’s sexuality; and a demand for an end to the violence and coercion that are at the heart of all systems of domination and subordination.

The End of Patriarchy makes a powerful argument that a socially just society requires no less than a radical feminist overhaul of the dominant patriarchal structures.

00:31:43 English 2017-10-15
 Vancouver Studios, latinwavesmedia.com
Jensen Interview  00:31:43  192Kbps mp3
