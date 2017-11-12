Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Motherland Influence 
 
 Music
 DJ Graybeard, DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2)Sara Tavares (Portugal)
Ginga
Fitxadu
Sony

3)Interview

4)Super Biton de Segou (Mali)
Tere
Afro Jazz du Mali
Bolibana

5)Maalem Mahmoud Gania (Morocco)
Sadati Houma El Bouhala
Colours of the Night
Hive Mind Records

6)Mangala Camara (Mali)
Mousso Maramba
Complainte Mandingue Blues
Badaban

7)Orchestre Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
Wahabiadachi
Wahabiadachi
Sodogl

8)Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)
Je Marie ta Fille
Aye! Mon Coeur
Ets. Pop. Etape du Voyager

Part B
9)Simi (Nigeria)
O Wa N’be
Simisola
X3M Music

10)Randy Valentine (Jamaica
Vigilant
New Narrative
Royal Order Music

11)Habib Koite & Bamada (Mali)
Ka Barra
Muso Ko
MLP

12)Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger)
Inssegh Inssegh
Eghass Malan
Sahel Sounds

13)Solis & Randy Valentine (Cuba/Jamaica)
Carnival
Havana Meets Kingston

14)Professor Wouassa (Switzerland)
Bande de Kokos
Grow Yes Yes!
Matasuna

15)Orchestre Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Maindusa
Last Band Standing
Strut

16)Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars (Kenya)
Pole Issa
World Defeats the Grandfathers Vol. 2
Sterns

17)Brian Chilala & Ngoma Zasu (Zambia)
Chitinti
Vangaza!
SWP Records

18) Sir Victor Uwaifo & his Titibitis (Nigeria)
Osuomwan – Suehi (Ekassa)
Joromi Music of Africa: Vintage 15 Masterpieces
Celebrity Records

01:59:51 English
 
