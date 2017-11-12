Notes: PART A

1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2)Sara Tavares (Portugal)

Ginga

Fitxadu

Sony



3)Interview



4)Super Biton de Segou (Mali)

Tere

Afro Jazz du Mali

Bolibana



5)Maalem Mahmoud Gania (Morocco)

Sadati Houma El Bouhala

Colours of the Night

Hive Mind Records



6)Mangala Camara (Mali)

Mousso Maramba

Complainte Mandingue Blues

Badaban



7)Orchestre Super Mande (Burkina Faso)

Wahabiadachi

Wahabiadachi

Sodogl



8)Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)

Je Marie ta Fille

Aye! Mon Coeur

Ets. Pop. Etape du Voyager



Part B

9)Simi (Nigeria)

O Wa N’be

Simisola

X3M Music



10)Randy Valentine (Jamaica

Vigilant

New Narrative

Royal Order Music



11)Habib Koite & Bamada (Mali)

Ka Barra

Muso Ko

MLP



12)Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger)

Inssegh Inssegh

Eghass Malan

Sahel Sounds



13)Solis & Randy Valentine (Cuba/Jamaica)

Carnival

Havana Meets Kingston



14)Professor Wouassa (Switzerland)

Bande de Kokos

Grow Yes Yes!

Matasuna



15)Orchestre Les Mangelepa (Kenya)

Maindusa

Last Band Standing

Strut



16)Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars (Kenya)

Pole Issa

World Defeats the Grandfathers Vol. 2

Sterns



17)Brian Chilala & Ngoma Zasu (Zambia)

Chitinti

Vangaza!

SWP Records



18) Sir Victor Uwaifo & his Titibitis (Nigeria)

Osuomwan – Suehi (Ekassa)

Joromi Music of Africa: Vintage 15 Masterpieces

Celebrity Records