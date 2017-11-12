|
| The Motherland Influence
| Music
| DJ Graybeard, DJ Daudi
| Motherland Influence
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
| African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|PART A
1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2)Sara Tavares (Portugal)
Ginga
Fitxadu
Sony
3)Interview
4)Super Biton de Segou (Mali)
Tere
Afro Jazz du Mali
Bolibana
5)Maalem Mahmoud Gania (Morocco)
Sadati Houma El Bouhala
Colours of the Night
Hive Mind Records
6)Mangala Camara (Mali)
Mousso Maramba
Complainte Mandingue Blues
Badaban
7)Orchestre Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
Wahabiadachi
Wahabiadachi
Sodogl
8)Amade Cyrille & Les Volcans de la Capitale (Benin)
Je Marie ta Fille
Aye! Mon Coeur
Ets. Pop. Etape du Voyager
Part B
9)Simi (Nigeria)
O Wa N’be
Simisola
X3M Music
10)Randy Valentine (Jamaica
Vigilant
New Narrative
Royal Order Music
11)Habib Koite & Bamada (Mali)
Ka Barra
Muso Ko
MLP
12)Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger)
Inssegh Inssegh
Eghass Malan
Sahel Sounds
13)Solis & Randy Valentine (Cuba/Jamaica)
Carnival
Havana Meets Kingston
14)Professor Wouassa (Switzerland)
Bande de Kokos
Grow Yes Yes!
Matasuna
15)Orchestre Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Maindusa
Last Band Standing
Strut
16)Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars (Kenya)
Pole Issa
World Defeats the Grandfathers Vol. 2
Sterns
17)Brian Chilala & Ngoma Zasu (Zambia)
Chitinti
Vangaza!
SWP Records
18) Sir Victor Uwaifo & his Titibitis (Nigeria)
Osuomwan – Suehi (Ekassa)
Joromi Music of Africa: Vintage 15 Masterpieces
Celebrity Records
01:59:51
English
| View Script
|1
|MI 11-12-17 A
| 00:58:01
|128Kbps mp3
(54MB) Stereo
|2
|MI 11-12-17 B
| 01:01:50
|128Kbps mp3
(58MB) Stereo
