 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 11-13-17
Our fateful meeting with Aboriginal Australian drag queen Destiny Haz Arrived; transgender candidates top historic U.S. election outcomes, Germany's High Court demands an intersex option, Scotland's first minister formally apologizes for the nation's historic persecution of gay and bisexual men, the Disney Channel's already Kenya-banned tween TV series "Andi Mack" won't be seen in South Africa, either, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle.
"NewsWrap" reporters: Carole Meyers & Wenzel Jones; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Chris Phillips.
If someone at your station has produced or will be producing a news, interview or feature story which may be of interest to the LGBTQ community, please let us know! We're a woefully underfunded nonprofit and can only reimburse minor expenses, but we do offer a considerably larger number of ears for locally produced material (TWO airs on 200+ stations around the world). Please email Coordinating Producer Greg Gordon at TWOradio@aol.com. Thanks!

