No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Our fateful meeting with Aboriginal Australian drag queen Destiny Haz Arrived; transgender candidates top historic U.S. election outcomes, Germany's High Court demands an intersex option, Scotland's first minister formally apologizes for the nation's historic persecution of gay and bisexual men, the Disney Channel's already Kenya-banned tween TV series "Andi Mack" won't be seen in South Africa, either, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle.
"NewsWrap" reporters: Carole Meyers & Wenzel Jones; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Chris Phillips.
