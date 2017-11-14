Notes: The California coastal redwood trees are some of the oldest living things in the world. Other than cutting the tree down, the best way to determine their age, or the age of any tree is with an incremental borer. That’s a long narrow tube twisted into the tree from the bark to the pitch at the center of the tree. A small finger-size “wooden rod” is removed revealing one line which represents one tree ring is then removed and counted. Each tree ring represents one year of the tree’s life.



Though few old growth redwood forests exist now, some of the remaining redwoods are estimated to be close to 2000 years old. Although that is easy to say, it is beyond my ken to fathom.

96 year old Jack Scott of Ukiah, California, is our guest on this edition of Radio Curious. In 1936 before the era of the chain-saw, Scott harvested old growth redwoods beginning at 15 years old. Part of the harvest process was to push and then pull one end of a two-person hand-saw. When Scott visited the Radio Curious studios on November 12, 2017, we began when I asked him to describe working in the woods at that time.



The books Jack Scott recommends are those written by Louis Lamore.



Radio Curious is a half-hour, weekly, long-form interview program, now in its 27th year. We interview people on a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Our website is www.radiocurious.org. If your station airs Radio Curious please let us know curious@radiocurious.org, we will add you to our list of syndicate stations. We also welcome questions, feedback and program ideas. Radio Curious 280 N. Oak St. Ukiah, Ca 95482. (707) 462-6541.