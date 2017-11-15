Notes: See wgxc.org for more information. Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 44 I Don't Believe You. This week, there's a whole lotta lies. Songs this week from Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"), Buffalo Springfield ("For What It's Worth"), The Magnetic Fields ("I Don't Believe You"), Randy Rainbow ("Those Were the Good Old Days"), and Nirvana ("Smells Like Teen Spirit"). Clips and excerpts from Sarah Sanders; John Oliver from "Last Week Tonight;" Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" Nicolle Wallace; Mike Pompeo; Chris Hayes; Steve Doocy; Mike Pence; John Dickerson; Kristen Welker; Richard Stengel; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" John Brennan; James Clapper; Ari Melber; Steve Schmidt; Jeff Sessions; Peter Baker; Jeremy Bash; Joyce Vance; and Howard Fineman. "Donald Drumpf Theatre" is an original radio theatre show, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.