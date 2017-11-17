|
| Subversion #1312
| Regular Show
| Linda, Mark, Nathan, Kathleen, Tom
| Linda Rose
| For non-profit use only.
| In the episode we talk about Jock Palfreeman an antifa prsioner in Bulgaria.
Police news in Bad Cop No Donut and the refugee situation at Australia's offshore detention facility on Manus Island PNG.
|Originally broadcast on 4ZZZ Brisbane.
4zzzfm.org.au
|00:52:26
|English
|2017-11-17
| Underground
