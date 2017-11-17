Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
In the episode we talk about Jock Palfreeman an antifa prsioner in Bulgaria.

Police news in Bad Cop No Donut and the refugee situation at Australia's offshore detention facility on Manus Island PNG.
Originally broadcast on 4ZZZ Brisbane.

4zzzfm.org.au

