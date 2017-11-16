Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week

Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

WILSON BANJO CO. - East Fork Creek - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle

(break)

MIKE BENTLEY - Train - All I've Got - Union House

(Chris Jones ID for Music for the Mountain)

CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS - All The Ways I'm Gone - Made To Move - Mountain Home

DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - I See A Heartbreak Comin' - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home

(break)

THE FEINBERG BROTHERS - Bury Me On A Mountain - The Feinberg Brothers - Cabinwood

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Memories Of You - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star/Richard Weize Archives

DANIEL CRABTREE - The Road I'm Walking On - In The Shadow Of His Wings - Self

(break)

JUNIOR SISK & RAMBLER'S CHOICE - Jimmy, J.D. & Paul - Poor Boy's Pleasure - Mountain Fever

GARY BREWER - Jimmy Martin Songs For Dinner - Jimmy Martin Songs For Dinner - Louisvillemusicnews.com

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - I Can, I Wil, I Do Believe - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

(break)

FLATT & SCRUGGS - My Wandering Boy - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family

(Johnny Campbell ID for Music for the Mountain)

JOHNNY CAMPBELL - Monroe's Blues - Gettin' There - Let's Pick

STEVE GULLEY & NEW PINNACLE - Congratulations Anyway - Time Won't Wait - Rural Rhythm

(break)

LARRY SPARKS - I'm Moving - Special Delivery - Rebel

RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Could You Love Me One More Time - Classic Bluegrass - Rebel

DANNY BARNES - Eight More Miles To Louisville - Stove Up - Wendell World

AUBREY HAYNIE - Yeehaw Junction - A Man Must Carry On - Sugar Hill

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

Part 1  00:27:43  128Kbps mp3
(26MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Part 2  00:30:14  128Kbps mp3
(28MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
   