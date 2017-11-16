Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
WILSON BANJO CO. - East Fork Creek - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle
(break)
MIKE BENTLEY - Train - All I've Got - Union House
(Chris Jones ID for Music for the Mountain)
CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS - All The Ways I'm Gone - Made To Move - Mountain Home
DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - I See A Heartbreak Comin' - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home
(break)
THE FEINBERG BROTHERS - Bury Me On A Mountain - The Feinberg Brothers - Cabinwood
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Memories Of You - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star/Richard Weize Archives
DANIEL CRABTREE - The Road I'm Walking On - In The Shadow Of His Wings - Self