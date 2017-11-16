Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

EDDIE BERMAN - Running - Before The Bridge - Nettwerk

(break)

THE EARLY MAYS - Manning #9 - Chase The Sun - Bird on the Wing

WILLIE WATSON - Walking Boss - Folksinger Vol. 2 - Acony

JEFFREY MARTIN - Surprise, AZ - One Go Around - Fluff and Gravy

SAMANTHA FISH - Nearing Home - Belle Of The West - Ruf

(break)

KATE MACLEOD - Maxfield Parrish Sky - Deep In The Sound Of Terra - Waterbug

YUSUF/CAT STEVENS - You Can Do (Whatever)! - The Laughing Apple - Verve Decca Crossover

JOHN LAFAYETTE RAMEY - Still With Me - Exposition Lines - Self

PETER SPENCER - Cooney Shot Delia - Fare You Well - Self

(break)

KC GROVES - Little Rain - Happy Little Trees - Self

MARA LEVINE - You Reap What You Sow - Single - Mara's Creations

WILSON BANJO CO. - Ain't No Grave - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle

LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - We Can't Be Darlings Anymore - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH

DON RENO - One Morning In May - Founding Father Of The Bluegras Banjo - CMH

PHIL LEADBETTER - Just Joshin' - The Next Move - Pinecastle

(break)

LAZER LLOYD - America - Freedom's Child - Lots of Love

BUFFY-SAINTE MARIE - Universal Soldier - Medicine Songs - True North

ANNIE GALLUP - Coyote Highway - Lucy Remembers Her Father - Gallway Bay

BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN - If I Could Talk To A Younger Me - Echo In The Valley - Rounder

(break)

BEPPE GAMBETTA - Der Wind Tragt Uns Davon - Short Stories - Borealis

SKINNER & T'WITCH - Off-Shore - Single - Self

ROY ZIMMERMAN - He's Got Bone Spurs - Single - Metaphor

KENNY WHITE - Cyberspace - Long List Of Priors - MVP

JEFF CROSBY - What Stories, What Light - Postcards From Magdalena - Hubbub!

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

CROOKED HORSE - The Poet - Crooked Horse - Self

THE DEEP DARK WOODS - Teardrops Fell - Yarrow - Six Shooter

ROO PANES - Lullaby Love - Paperweights - CRC

THE MOONTROTTERS - Gypsy Queen - The Moontrotters - Patuxent

HOPE DUNBAR (with Darrell Scott) - Better Than Ever - Three Black Crowes - Self

(break)

GILLIAN WELCH - Orphan Girl (alternate version) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony

JENI HANKINS - Derelict Station - The Oxygen Girl - Jewell Ridge

SHANNON LYON - The Cherry Tree Song - My Throat Is Sore - Busted Flat

JOAN SHELLEY - Isn't That Enough - Joan Shelley - No Quarter

(break)

STRANGLED DARLINGS - River Of Love - Boom Stomp King - Self

ROB FLAX - Up Up And Away - Distractible Boy - Self

SARAH MCQUAID - The Tug Of The Moon - If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous - Waterbug

(break)

SWEETWATER STRING BAND - Never Hears This Song - At Night - Self

TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - Fall At Your Feet - Spirit To The Sea - Self

ZEPHANIAH STRINGFIELD - Heavy On The Road - The Book Of Zephaniah - Self

WILD PONIES - To My Grave - Galax - Gearbox

(break)

LANGHORNE SLIM - Lost This Time - Lost At Last, Vol. 1 - Dualtone

MATT PATERSHUK - Same As I Ever Have Been - Same As I Ever Have Been - Black Hen

WHITE OWL RED - Nothing - Naked And Falling - Self

TONY RICE & JOHN CARLINI - Banister River - River Suite For Two Guitars - Sugar Hill

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

