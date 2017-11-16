Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



EDDIE BERMAN - Running - Before The Bridge - Nettwerk



THE EARLY MAYS - Manning #9 - Chase The Sun - Bird on the Wing



WILLIE WATSON - Walking Boss - Folksinger Vol. 2 - Acony



JEFFREY MARTIN - Surprise, AZ - One Go Around - Fluff and Gravy



SAMANTHA FISH - Nearing Home - Belle Of The West - Ruf



KATE MACLEOD - Maxfield Parrish Sky - Deep In The Sound Of Terra - Waterbug



YUSUF/CAT STEVENS - You Can Do (Whatever)! - The Laughing Apple - Verve Decca Crossover



JOHN LAFAYETTE RAMEY - Still With Me - Exposition Lines - Self



PETER SPENCER - Cooney Shot Delia - Fare You Well - Self



KC GROVES - Little Rain - Happy Little Trees - Self



MARA LEVINE - You Reap What You Sow - Single - Mara's Creations



WILSON BANJO CO. - Ain't No Grave - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle



LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - We Can't Be Darlings Anymore - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH



DON RENO - One Morning In May - Founding Father Of The Bluegras Banjo - CMH



PHIL LEADBETTER - Just Joshin' - The Next Move - Pinecastle



LAZER LLOYD - America - Freedom's Child - Lots of Love



BUFFY-SAINTE MARIE - Universal Soldier - Medicine Songs - True North



ANNIE GALLUP - Coyote Highway - Lucy Remembers Her Father - Gallway Bay



BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN - If I Could Talk To A Younger Me - Echo In The Valley - Rounder



BEPPE GAMBETTA - Der Wind Tragt Uns Davon - Short Stories - Borealis



SKINNER & T'WITCH - Off-Shore - Single - Self



ROY ZIMMERMAN - He's Got Bone Spurs - Single - Metaphor



KENNY WHITE - Cyberspace - Long List Of Priors - MVP



JEFF CROSBY - What Stories, What Light - Postcards From Magdalena - Hubbub!



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



CROOKED HORSE - The Poet - Crooked Horse - Self



THE DEEP DARK WOODS - Teardrops Fell - Yarrow - Six Shooter



ROO PANES - Lullaby Love - Paperweights - CRC



THE MOONTROTTERS - Gypsy Queen - The Moontrotters - Patuxent



HOPE DUNBAR (with Darrell Scott) - Better Than Ever - Three Black Crowes - Self



GILLIAN WELCH - Orphan Girl (alternate version) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony



JENI HANKINS - Derelict Station - The Oxygen Girl - Jewell Ridge



SHANNON LYON - The Cherry Tree Song - My Throat Is Sore - Busted Flat



JOAN SHELLEY - Isn't That Enough - Joan Shelley - No Quarter



STRANGLED DARLINGS - River Of Love - Boom Stomp King - Self



ROB FLAX - Up Up And Away - Distractible Boy - Self



SARAH MCQUAID - The Tug Of The Moon - If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous - Waterbug



SWEETWATER STRING BAND - Never Hears This Song - At Night - Self



TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - Fall At Your Feet - Spirit To The Sea - Self



ZEPHANIAH STRINGFIELD - Heavy On The Road - The Book Of Zephaniah - Self



WILD PONIES - To My Grave - Galax - Gearbox



LANGHORNE SLIM - Lost This Time - Lost At Last, Vol. 1 - Dualtone



MATT PATERSHUK - Same As I Ever Have Been - Same As I Ever Have Been - Black Hen



WHITE OWL RED - Nothing - Naked And Falling - Self



TONY RICE & JOHN CARLINI - Banister River - River Suite For Two Guitars - Sugar Hill



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

