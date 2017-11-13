Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
We'll sit down to a soulful Thanksgiving dinner with Little Eva, Nat Kendrick and the Swans, and The Chips, hear new soul from the Julian Taylor Band, and sample some modern Latin jazz from Geraldo Frisina.
UpFront Soul #2017.44 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Little Eva / Turkey Trot / Turkey Trot / Dimension
Nat Kendrick and the Swans / (Do The) Mashed Potatoes Parts I and II / (Do The) Mashed Potatoes Parts I and II / Dade
The Chips / Rubber Biscuit (Alternate Take) / Rubber Biscuit (Alternate Take) / Josie
The Barons / Love Power / Love Power / Funky Delicacies
Little Mack & the Boss Sounds / In the Midnight Hour / In the Midnight Hour /
Jackie Shane / Walking the Dog / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Julian Taylor Band / Lovesick Fool / Lovesick Fool / Aporia Records
Cupit / Squeeze Your Knees / Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend /
Instant Funk / Hup Two, Hup Two (Get in Line, Say Get in Line) / Get Down with the Philly Jump /
William DeVaughan / Be Thankful for What You've Got / Black Power: Music of a Revolution /
Geraldo Frisina / Get On Up / Modern Latin Jazz /
Femi Kuti / Can't Buy Me / Africa Shrine /
Thony Shorby Nwenyi / Married Life / Sweet Funk Music /
Hour 2
Mavis Staples / We Go High / If All I Was Was Black / Anti-
Charles & Inez Foxx / Mockingbird / 70 Ounces of Gold /
Prof Charles Taylor / Pay Day (Put Our Time In) / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers vol 1 /
Lonnie Smith / Funk Reaction / Gotcha /
Dave Hamilton & His Peppers / Beatle Walk / Beatle Walk /
Georgie Wood / Potato Salad Part 1 / Potato Salad Part 1 /
Cassandra Wilson / All of Me / Coming Forth by Day / Legacy Recordings
Les McCann / That Healin' Feelin' / Groove: The Complete Legendary 1961 Session (Bonus Track Version) /
Meklit / Bring on the Night / We Are Alive / Six Degrees Records
Al Green / Stop And Check Myself / Back Up Train /
Billy Preston / Low Down / The Very Best of Billy Preston /
Fats Domino / Heartbreak Hill / Getaway With It /
Somi / Ginger Me Slowly / The Lagos Music Salon /
Willie Bobo / Sixty-Two Fifty / Hell Of An Act To Follow /
Anthony Hamilton / Back To Love / Back To Love (Deluxe Version) /
Esquerita / Hittin' On Nothing / Sinner Man: The Lost Session / Norton
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA