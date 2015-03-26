Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (November 17) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK World Radio Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on corruption charges in Spain, most of which have been unnoticed during this period of crisis around the Catalan separatist movement. All political parties are accused of bribes and slush funds. Prime Minister Rajoy's Popular Party, which has claimed the moral high ground during the clashes in Catalonia, is facing testimonies in court that illegal cash was distributed to party members, including Rajoy. The courts want 1 billion euros returned to public coffers. Last month 4 savings bank managers were jailed for false accounting and misleading investors. Last February former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato was sentenced to 4 years in jail following a company credit card scandal at Bankia.

From CUBA- An international conference in Havana again asserted that the claims of sonic attacks against staff at the US embassy are false. More than 15,000 scientists signed a second letter warning about human threats to the environment. A former US Defense Secretary says that Trump's cabinet will not be able to stop a nuclear war if he wants one. The Israeli regime has said it will continue military strikes across the Syrian border against Iranian and Lebanese fighters. The EU said the slight easing of its blockade on Yemen is not enough to stop the country from famine- then the next day Saudis bombed the airport at Yemen's capitol.

From JAPAN- The Japanese Prime Minister Abe made comments at the conclusion of the ASEAN conference, talking about the TPP, North Korea, and China. The US and the Japanese military have agreed to continue putting pressure on North Korea through more joint military drills. The leaders of Germany and France pledged support for the Paris Climate Accord, and that Europe will try to make up for the shortfall caused by the US withdrawal of funding.

From RUSSIA- From his program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi talks about the climate change conference. Then he and former MP Lembit Opik discuss the press including the US threats against the RT network, Boris Johnson and Theresa May disagreeing about Russian meddling in other countries politics, and Trump's son and Wikileaks.



There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://www.mediageek.net/sound/2006/mg100606-64k.mp3



All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >



I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr171117.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_11_17_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_11_17_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say."

- Edward Snowden



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

