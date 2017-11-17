This week’s archive radio show reveals the hidden purpose of ‘terrorism’, we reveal the looking glass quality of the claim that American corporations are paying too many taxes — and for the grand finale we expose the hidden purpose behind the ‘Information Wars’ that are happening.
Nothing is ever what it seems. Time to blast a few hidden agendas with a few Thunderbolts!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
NOTE: This is a re-broadcast of a program that originally aired February 3rd, 2017
Segments:
Station ID’s
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13
Info Wars Intro
Music: Man Or Astroman?
02:13-03:58
The Purpose of Terrorism
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin
03:55-12:22
Gaming Taxes
Music: Ozric Tentacles
12:22-16:26
Info Wars
Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles
16:24-41:27
Olympia Action Alert
Music: LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
41:27-43:56