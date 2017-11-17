Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This week’s archive radio show reveals the hidden purpose of ‘terrorism’, we reveal the looking glass quality of the claim that American corporations are paying too many taxes — and for the grand finale we expose the hidden purpose behind the ‘Information Wars’ that are happening.

Nothing is ever what it seems. Time to blast a few hidden agendas with a few Thunderbolts!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

NOTE: This is a re-broadcast of a program that originally aired February 3rd, 2017

Segments:

Station ID’s
00:00-00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13

Info Wars Intro
Music: Man Or Astroman?
02:13-03:58

The Purpose of Terrorism
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin
03:55-12:22

Gaming Taxes
Music: Ozric Tentacles
12:22-16:26

Info Wars
Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles
16:24-41:27

Olympia Action Alert
Music: LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
41:27-43:56

Music Intro
43:55-44:03

Black Smoke George
by Bobby Hicks
44:02-46:49

Burning Times
by Charlie Murphy
46:46-50:13

Rebel Girl
by Bikini Kill
50:14-52:52

Man of God
by Eliza Gilkyson
52:48-57:15

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:04-1:00:00

