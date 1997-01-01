No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
11/15/17
1- Promised Land / Jah Pickney / Regenerated / Jah Yout
2- Secret About Life / Daddy Rings / Stand Out / Gone Clear
3- Freedom Fighter / Half Pint / Classics / Hightone
4- Dub It Out Of Babylon / Dub Street Rockers / Soul Winner / Kingdom Beat
5- Dry And Heavy / Burning Spear / Harder Than The Best / Mango
6- World Wide Web / Tribe Of Judah / Bloom Where You're Planted / TOJ Enterprise
7- Khayim Dub / Yesus Dread / SINGLE / versionist.com
8- Tuimbe Hosanna / David Mporampora & Sifa! Sifa! Africa / African Safari Of Praise / mp3.com CD
9- Slippery / The Crystalites / The Crystalites / Crystal/Move & Groove
10- Babylon Gone Down / Yabby You / One Love, One Heart / Shanachie
11- Beware / Yabby You / Beware Dub / Pressure Sounds
12- Psalm 27 / J Square / The Servant's Quarters Riddim Sessions 5 (VA) / Servant
13- Word / Lester Lewis / No Boundaries / Jet Star Gospel Times
14- Start Your Dubbing / Prince Alla / Glory / Jah Warrior
15- Step Into The Light / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Nigel Lewis / Made In Zion / Lion Of Zion
16- Just Like The Wind / Luciano / Where There Is Life / Island Jamaica
17- Be My Comforter / Positive / Forever My King / Fox Fuse
18- In A Dis Ya Time / The Itals / Early Recordings 1971-1979 / Nighthawk
19- Jah Love / Youth Exodus (aka 'Imisi) / LIVE / N'Soul
20- Oh My God / Otis Gayle / SINGLE / Link Up Recordz
21- Earth Crisis / Steel Pulse / Smash Hits / Elektra
22- Your Are Glorious / Geneman / Arise / Lion Of Zion
23- Smile / Freddie McGregor / SINGLE / Mango
24- Love And Affection / John Brown's Body / All Time / I-Town
25- Something Inside So Strong / Lloyd Brown / Pop Hits Inna Reggae Volume 3 (VA) / Jet Star
26- Who Is Da Man? / Alan Charles feat. Nathan Prime / Da Plan / Focus Arts
27- Fisherman / Heaven Bound / Reggae Redemption Songs (VA) / Lion Of Zion
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com