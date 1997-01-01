Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



11/15/17

Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Promised Land / Jah Pickney / Regenerated / Jah Yout

2- Secret About Life / Daddy Rings / Stand Out / Gone Clear

3- Freedom Fighter / Half Pint / Classics / Hightone

4- Dub It Out Of Babylon / Dub Street Rockers / Soul Winner / Kingdom Beat

5- Dry And Heavy / Burning Spear / Harder Than The Best / Mango

6- World Wide Web / Tribe Of Judah / Bloom Where You're Planted / TOJ Enterprise

7- Khayim Dub / Yesus Dread / SINGLE / versionist.com

8- Tuimbe Hosanna / David Mporampora & Sifa! Sifa! Africa / African Safari Of Praise / mp3.com CD

9- Slippery / The Crystalites / The Crystalites / Crystal/Move & Groove

10- Babylon Gone Down / Yabby You / One Love, One Heart / Shanachie

11- Beware / Yabby You / Beware Dub / Pressure Sounds

12- Psalm 27 / J Square / The Servant's Quarters Riddim Sessions 5 (VA) / Servant

13- Word / Lester Lewis / No Boundaries / Jet Star Gospel Times

14- Start Your Dubbing / Prince Alla / Glory / Jah Warrior

15- Step Into The Light / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Nigel Lewis / Made In Zion / Lion Of Zion

16- Just Like The Wind / Luciano / Where There Is Life / Island Jamaica

17- Be My Comforter / Positive / Forever My King / Fox Fuse

18- In A Dis Ya Time / The Itals / Early Recordings 1971-1979 / Nighthawk

19- Jah Love / Youth Exodus (aka 'Imisi) / LIVE / N'Soul

20- Oh My God / Otis Gayle / SINGLE / Link Up Recordz

21- Earth Crisis / Steel Pulse / Smash Hits / Elektra

22- Your Are Glorious / Geneman / Arise / Lion Of Zion

23- Smile / Freddie McGregor / SINGLE / Mango

24- Love And Affection / John Brown's Body / All Time / I-Town

25- Something Inside So Strong / Lloyd Brown / Pop Hits Inna Reggae Volume 3 (VA) / Jet Star

26- Who Is Da Man? / Alan Charles feat. Nathan Prime / Da Plan / Focus Arts

27- Fisherman / Heaven Bound / Reggae Redemption Songs (VA) / Lion Of Zion



