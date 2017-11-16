Notes: Leaaves / Get Shaved In The Face / Wow This Beard is Really Great (I’m Glad I Grew It) / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes

Valle de Galgos / Anochese por vez primera en la meseta de galgos / El Domo Spitzerwelt / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes

Palace of Swords / Ringstone Round [The Hare And The Moon Remix - Extended Version] / Palace of Swords Re-Imagined / 2015 / Reverb Worship

Man From Uranus & Les Aventures Sous La Mer / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / 2015 / Man From Uranus

Chef Menteur / The Forest / III / 2015 / Sunrise Ocean Bender Records

John McBain / Fade In Fade Out / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown

John McBain / The Alpha Particle / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown

VSTRS / Brave New World / Pandemonium Seesaw / 2017 / VSTRS

Pete International Airport / Happens All The Time / Safer with the Wolves... / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / ‘a’ Recordings

Guiding Light / Happy / Guide the Lightning / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / Bleeding Gold

줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 1 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream

줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 2 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream

Pansies / Shoreline of Your Mind / Cascade of Colors / 2017 / Ongakubaka Records

Cary Grace / Fat Old Sun / Fat Old Sun / 2017 / Fruits de Mer

Hedersleben / Judas Star / Orbit / 2017 / Cleopatra

Nik Turner / As You Were / Life in Space / 2017 / Purple Pyramid Records

Moon Goose / Dark Ship / Space Probe Shut Down / 2017 / Moon Goose

Monster Magnet / Twin Earth / Superjudge / 1992 / A&M

Smoking Spore / Taxodium / Conversations In D-Minor / 2009 / Ground Sloth Media

