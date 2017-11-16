Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 11.16.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia
Leaaves / Get Shaved In The Face / Wow This Beard is Really Great (I’m Glad I Grew It) / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Valle de Galgos / Anochese por vez primera en la meseta de galgos / El Domo Spitzerwelt / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Palace of Swords / Ringstone Round [The Hare And The Moon Remix - Extended Version] / Palace of Swords Re-Imagined / 2015 / Reverb Worship
Man From Uranus & Les Aventures Sous La Mer / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / 2015 / Man From Uranus
Chef Menteur / The Forest / III / 2015 / Sunrise Ocean Bender Records
John McBain / Fade In Fade Out / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown
John McBain / The Alpha Particle / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown
VSTRS / Brave New World / Pandemonium Seesaw / 2017 / VSTRS
Pete International Airport / Happens All The Time / Safer with the Wolves... / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / ‘a’ Recordings
Guiding Light / Happy / Guide the Lightning / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / Bleeding Gold
줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 1 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream
줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 2 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream
Pansies / Shoreline of Your Mind / Cascade of Colors / 2017 / Ongakubaka Records
Cary Grace / Fat Old Sun / Fat Old Sun / 2017 / Fruits de Mer
Hedersleben / Judas Star / Orbit / 2017 / Cleopatra
Nik Turner / As You Were / Life in Space / 2017 / Purple Pyramid Records
Moon Goose / Dark Ship / Space Probe Shut Down / 2017 / Moon Goose
Monster Magnet / Twin Earth / Superjudge / 1992 / A&M
Smoking Spore / Taxodium / Conversations In D-Minor / 2009 / Ground Sloth Media

SOB 11.16.17
2017-11-16
 WRIR
