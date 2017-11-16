Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
label / radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Leaaves / Get Shaved In The Face / Wow This Beard is Really Great (I’m Glad I Grew It) / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Valle de Galgos / Anochese por vez primera en la meseta de galgos / El Domo Spitzerwelt / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Palace of Swords / Ringstone Round [The Hare And The Moon Remix - Extended Version] / Palace of Swords Re-Imagined / 2015 / Reverb Worship
Man From Uranus & Les Aventures Sous La Mer / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / The Thing That Will Save You Has Arrived / 2015 / Man From Uranus
Chef Menteur / The Forest / III / 2015 / Sunrise Ocean Bender Records
John McBain / Fade In Fade Out / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown
John McBain / The Alpha Particle / Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle / 2017 / Vacant Stare / God Unknown
VSTRS / Brave New World / Pandemonium Seesaw / 2017 / VSTRS
Pete International Airport / Happens All The Time / Safer with the Wolves... / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / ‘a’ Recordings
Guiding Light / Happy / Guide the Lightning / 2017 / Eggs in Aspic / Bleeding Gold
줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 1 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream
줄리아드림 / Julia Dream / Redemption World Part 2 / World Is On Fire: Empire of Anxiety / 2016 / 줄리아드림 / Julia Dream
Pansies / Shoreline of Your Mind / Cascade of Colors / 2017 / Ongakubaka Records
Cary Grace / Fat Old Sun / Fat Old Sun / 2017 / Fruits de Mer
Hedersleben / Judas Star / Orbit / 2017 / Cleopatra
Nik Turner / As You Were / Life in Space / 2017 / Purple Pyramid Records
Moon Goose / Dark Ship / Space Probe Shut Down / 2017 / Moon Goose
Monster Magnet / Twin Earth / Superjudge / 1992 / A&M
Smoking Spore / Taxodium / Conversations In D-Minor / 2009 / Ground Sloth Media