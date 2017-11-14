Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
Celtic Colours incl. Green Eyes, Red Hair and Pink Flamingos. New Kytami, Washburn & Fleck and Got Set too!
The Narrowbacks - Shannon
Snuff Box - Limerick INST
Kytami - The Jackal INST CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Can't Trust The News CANCON
Heidi Talbot - Sally Brown
Gaelic Storm - Green Eyes, Red Hair
Traveler - Celtica INST
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
Michael McGoldrick - Free Falling INST
Slainte Mhath - Va INST CANCON
Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann of Clachnabrochan
Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck - If I Could Talk To A Younger Me
Nuala Kennedy - The Pink Flamingo INST

 Celt In A Twist November 19 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:59:02 English 2017-11-14
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
