Former ICC prosecutor Moreno is now rightly seen as corrupt and a political operator. The case against Gbagbo is a shambles, the former President was a victim of the reckless regime change mania directed from Washington and Paris. Burundi made the right decision to leave the ICC, other African countries may soon follow.
Interview with Christopher Black
