|1
|Jazz For The Asking November 14 2017
| 00:59:19
|128Kbps mp3
(56MB) Mono
|2
|The Kelly Alexander Show November 15 2017
| 00:55:00
|128Kbps mp3
(78MB) Mono
|3
|Switzerland In Sound November 16 2017
| 00:52:56
|128Kbps mp3
(50MB) Mono
|4
|Focus Asia Pacific November 17 2017
| 00:29:00
|128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono
|5
|Vintage Media Network November 17 2017
| 00:29:36
|128Kbps mp3
(28MB) Mono
|6
|Nash Holos November 17 2017
| 00:53:36
|128Kbps mp3
(50MB) Mono
|7
|Media Network Plus November 18 2017
| 00:29:00
|128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono
|8
|Happy Station Show November 19 2017 89th Anniversary Special
| 00:59:40
|128Kbps mp3
(56MB) Mono
