Summary: Some familiar points are touched on here, but the overall premise behind this show is philosophies be damned, we need a realistic description concerning the labels we use to describe ourselves and the vision for the country. What exactly makes a Libertarian any different than a NeoConservative, or a Progressive any different than a Liberal or a Socialist any different from the way most people think we all should live? The answers to all these questions can be best summed up in one word, “nuances”, do Libertarian principles as described in books accurately detail the lives created when they are applied, do Conservatives, do Liberals (no, no and I’m not quite sure). The entire way we view such a question must be rethought to encourage an actual vision or as I somewhat impress upon the listener “actuate a solution”. This entire show is a great testament to why sleep before recording is a powerful pallet cleanser, also I take about 5 minutes to explain what the new CWB will consist of (or not) and why its taken me this long to redesign the show.