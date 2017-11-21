No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
In his last years, socially-engaged comedian George Carlin seemed less angry, more resigned, and shrewd as ever as he observed American politics and culture rushing to hell in a handbasket. Our show presents some of Carlin's last performances and parts of an interview--plus a Carlin-like song by David Rovics.
The theme is B.S., America, and why the two make an especially bad combination.
Prologue by K.D.
Thanks to Chuck Rosina for the live recording of David Rovics' "God Bless the USA"
This installment was previously broadcast, as NWN #272, in May 2013.
