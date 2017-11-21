Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 George Carlin
 Kenneth Dowst  
In his last years, socially-engaged comedian George Carlin seemed less angry, more resigned, and shrewd as ever as he observed American politics and culture rushing to hell in a handbasket. Our show presents some of Carlin's last performances and parts of an interview--plus a Carlin-like song by David Rovics.

The theme is B.S., America, and why the two make an especially bad combination.

Prologue by K.D.
Thanks to Chuck Rosina for the live recording of David Rovics' "God Bless the USA"

New World Notes is produced under the auspices (Latin for "Freedom of Information Act") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
This installment was previously broadcast, as NWN #272, in May 2013.

A faint echo of the word "bullshit" can once (barely) be heard in the "mid-fi" audio file, below. The "broadcast quality" file snips the echo out.

This installment is available--in MP3 and other formats--also on The Internet Archive (www.archive.org). The page with the download links is here: https://archive.org/download/NewWorldNotes272-GeorgeCarlinOnAmericanB.s

Details, photos, nice links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com

SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.

