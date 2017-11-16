Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 ​​​​​Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully
 Robert Jensen
Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Robert Jensen on his book Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully. It’s hard to have hope…What will you tell the generations that come after you’re gone? The young ask the old to hope….what will you tell them? Tell them at least what you say to yourself. Tell them we lived in a world face with many challenges and also amazing opportunities to create a new path grounded in local focus, fierce intelligence and deep connection with one another.

Tell them the path is made by walking, by engaging with open hearted-ness and wide-awakeness that provide for a meaningful and radical engagement with the world.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
​​​​​Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully
00:27:53 English 2017-11-16
 Vancouver Studios, latinwavesmedia.com
