| Interview
| Stephen Gowans, Ottawa-based writer and political commentator, author of the upcoming "Patriots, Traitors and Empires: The Story of Korea’s Fight for Freedom"
| Stephen Gowans issues a corrective about the 'Saudi' assault on Yemen.
| Interview with Stephen Gowans
|00:26:03
|English
|2017-11-08
| Hamilton, Ontario
