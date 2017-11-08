The "Saudi" War on Yemen

Subtitle:

Program Type: Interview

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Stephen Gowans, Ottawa-based writer and political commentator, author of the upcoming "Patriots, Traitors and Empires: The Story of Korea’s Fight for Freedom"

Broadcast Restrictions: Contact producer for permission to broadcast.

License: Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)

Summary: Stephen Gowans issues a corrective about the 'Saudi' assault on Yemen.

Credits:

Notes:



