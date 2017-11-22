Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Radio Ecoshock Show 
 what you don't know CAN kill you
 Weekly Program
 Camilo Mora, William Ripple, Chelsea Bohd
 Alex Smith  
What you don't know can kill you...how our bodies react in heatwaves. New science from Camilo Mora, University of Hawaii. Second warning from 15,000 scientists: Dr. William Ripple, the man who started it. Adapting to extreme rains: "sponge cities" with futurist Chelsea Bohd.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song: "Queen of the Lost Boys" by Foxanne (Chelsea Boyd and group).
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:08 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

