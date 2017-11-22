Fatal Heat Warning

Subtitle: what you don't know CAN kill you

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Camilo Mora, William Ripple, Chelsea Bohd

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution (by)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: What you don't know can kill you...how our bodies react in heatwaves. New science from Camilo Mora, University of Hawaii. Second warning from 15,000 scientists: Dr. William Ripple, the man who started it. Adapting to extreme rains: "sponge cities" with futurist Chelsea Bohd.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Song: "Queen of the Lost Boys" by Foxanne (Chelsea Boyd and group).

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:08 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



