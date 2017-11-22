No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
What you don't know can kill you...how our bodies react in heatwaves. New science from Camilo Mora, University of Hawaii. Second warning from 15,000 scientists: Dr. William Ripple, the man who started it. Adapting to extreme rains: "sponge cities" with futurist Chelsea Bohd.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song: "Queen of the Lost Boys" by Foxanne (Chelsea Boyd and group).
