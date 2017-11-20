Notes: Please post this and/or otherwise spread the word at your station:

If someone at your station has produced or will be producing a news, interview or feature story which may be of interest to the LGBTQ community, please let us know! We're a woefully underfunded nonprofit and can only reimburse minor expenses, but we do offer a considerably larger number of ears for locally produced material (TWO airs on 200+ stations around the world). Please email Coordinating Producer Greg Gordon at TWOradio@aol.com. Thanks!