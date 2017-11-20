No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Australians say "I Do" to marriage equality; Mozambique judges order government recognition of the country’s only queer rights group, military doctors trump the President’s trans ban, Human Rights Watch condemns China’s widespread shock treatment "cure", California grade schools get a "textbook" education in equality, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Michael LeBeau & Monique Lukens; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Kylie Minogue; John Paul Young.
