 Taylor Report Commentary
Phil Taylor criticizes the Globe and Mail for publishing a NATO-inspired hit-piece against the alternative media site, Global Research. It was full of the usual scaremongering about 'conspiracy theory' and 'Russian influence.'

The function of a Canadian newspaper should have been to defend Canadian journalism, and lobby our government to instruct NATO not to interfere in Canadian journalism. Instead, the Globe teams up with a military organization to criticize a valuable aggregator of counter-hegemonic voices.

Meanwhile, the Globe and Mail is more than happy to promote "conspiracy theories" of their own, such as today's Page One coverage of Zimbabwe! Conspiracy theories are allowed for some, but not for others.
2017-11-20
 Toronto, Ontario
