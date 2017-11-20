Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show 
 
 Music
 Son of Haberdasher (Henry Ilnicky) and Ethan Jackson
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  
 Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM.
rip lil peep. gothboyclique til my soul take.

awful things - lil peep x lil tracy
x ft. future (suicideyear remix) - 21 savage
444222 (10footballermix) - lil uzi vert
still geekin - dj orange julius
luv sick ft. ina (garage vip) - lolica tonica
1UL - danny l harle
beautiful - ag cook
hdmi/usb - pop/culture
giving girls cocaine - lil peep x lil tracy
gum in my hair ft. osno 1 - lil west
7am - pascale project
level up - kodie shane
rack stackin (icytwat remix) - bankroll fresh
pine & ginger - amindi k. frot, tessellated & valleyz
can you be my friend - chief keef
the song they played [when i crashed into the wall] - lil peep x lil tracy
self guided tours - black marble
you werent there anymore - negative gemini
ordinary lover - moon king
luven me (nelly cover) - oberhofer
moves (g0lfboy remix) - andel green
no respect freestyle - lil peep
moshpits - lord apex
clark gable - clbrks
ascension - lord apex
gym class - lil peep
midnight in helinski - cult member
drink im sippin on - yaeji
more - iamddb
real deal freestyle - felix snow x wintertime
worlds away - lil peep
never love again - nyquill
soul - playboi carti
witchblades - lil peep x lil tracy

2017-11-20
 WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
