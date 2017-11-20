Notes: rip lil peep. gothboyclique til my soul take.



awful things - lil peep x lil tracy

x ft. future (suicideyear remix) - 21 savage

444222 (10footballermix) - lil uzi vert

still geekin - dj orange julius

luv sick ft. ina (garage vip) - lolica tonica

1UL - danny l harle

beautiful - ag cook

hdmi/usb - pop/culture

giving girls cocaine - lil peep x lil tracy

gum in my hair ft. osno 1 - lil west

7am - pascale project

level up - kodie shane

rack stackin (icytwat remix) - bankroll fresh

pine & ginger - amindi k. frot, tessellated & valleyz

can you be my friend - chief keef

the song they played [when i crashed into the wall] - lil peep x lil tracy

self guided tours - black marble

you werent there anymore - negative gemini

ordinary lover - moon king

luven me (nelly cover) - oberhofer

moves (g0lfboy remix) - andel green

no respect freestyle - lil peep

moshpits - lord apex

clark gable - clbrks

ascension - lord apex

gym class - lil peep

midnight in helinski - cult member

drink im sippin on - yaeji

more - iamddb

real deal freestyle - felix snow x wintertime

worlds away - lil peep

never love again - nyquill

soul - playboi carti

witchblades - lil peep x lil tracy

