Thanksgiving Special: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, a Conversation with Andres Resendez, author of The Other Slavery

Subtitle: Thanksgiving Special: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, a Conversation with Andres Resendez, author of The Other Slavery

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andres Resendez (Historian and Author)

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: An hour-long conversation with Andres Resendez, history professor at UC Davis, and author of, “The Other Slavery, The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America,” It tells the little-known story of the enslavement of countless native people in the Americas, including the US. This slavery lasted into the 20th Centuryand helped provide the foundation for capitalism in the US.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 31:21 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



