 Thanksgiving Special: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, a Conversation with Andres Resendez, author of The Other Slavery
 Andres Resendez (Historian and Author) 
 Michael Slate  
An hour-long conversation with Andres Resendez, history professor at UC Davis, and author of, “The Other Slavery, The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America,” It tells the little-known story of the enslavement of countless native people in the Americas, including the US. This slavery lasted into the 20th Centuryand helped provide the foundation for capitalism in the US.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
