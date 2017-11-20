Summary: Even though the ISIS "caliphate" has been defeated in Iraq and Eastern Syria, Beeley points out that the war in Syria is not yet over. There are still pockets of terrorists in several places inside Syria, including a pocket of ISIS inside Idlib province and along the Israeli border adjacent to the Golan Heights, occupied illegally by Israel in 1967.



Most important, she points out there has been a reshaping of the power structure in the Middle East into a 'peace bloc' and a 'war bloc.' The 'war bloc' includes the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia. The growing 'peace bloc' includes Russia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Qatar, Turkey, and Syria.