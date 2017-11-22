Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre Volume 45 Believe It or Not. Warning: Some of the accusations of sexual harassment against Roy Moore and Donald Drumpf may make listeners uncomfortable. A few pre-presidential words have been bleeped. This week there's an excerpt from a Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone") and a full song from Amanda Palmer ("Mother"). Plus clips and excerpts from Sarah Sanders; Seth Meyers; Chris Hayes; Ari Melber; Nicolle Wallace; Leigh Corfman; Beverly Young Nelson; Mitch McConnell; Stephanie Ruhle; Billy Bush; Kellyanne Conway; Stephen Colbert; Roy Moore; Howard Stern; Kristen Welker; John Heilemann; and Lawrence O'Donnell. "Donald Drumpf Theatre is an original radio theatre show, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.