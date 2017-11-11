The Radical Right Stealth Agenda: What is it and What We Can Do About it

Subtitle: Historian Nancy MacLean - "Democracy in Chains"

[The] speaker for this event is award winning author and historian Nancy MacLean. Her topic, The Radical Right Stealth Agenda: What is it and What We Can Do About it, is compellingly central to our mission. MacLean’s new book "Democracy in Chains" is an explosive exposé of the right’s relentless campaign to eliminate unions, suppress voting, privatize Medicare, Social Security and public education, eliminate environmental and financial regulations and change the Constitution. It is perhaps the best explanation to date of the roots of the political divide that now threatens to irrevocably alter American government.



In a brilliant and engrossing narrative, Nancy MacLean explains how a political economist, James McGill Buchanan, wrote the script 6 decades ago for the Koch brothers and others to follow to in a diabolical plan to subvert the will of the democratic majority and tilt the playing field forever in favor of the rich and powerful. As we struggle to grow the movement for social justice. .... learn what actions we can take to stop this radical right agenda and why the Guardian calls this book "The missing chapter: a key to understanding the politics of the past half century.”

Notes: Several question were off mic but her response provides sufficient context. She is introduced by Martha Cray, board member of CAPA.



Relative to the crisis of our times, collectively normalized in corporate culture and capitalist class pathology, the following poem by Daniel Berrigan , Jesuit priest, anti-war activist, and poet, was read by CAPA Board member Catherine Buntin.



Some stood up once, and sat down

Some walked a mile, and walked away

Some stood up twice, then sat down, "I've had it" they said,

Some walked two miles, then walked away. "It's too much," they cried.



Some stood and stood and stood.

They were taken for fools,

They were taken for being taken in.



Some walked and walked and walked.

They walked the earth,

They walked the waters,

They walked the air.



"Why do you stand," they were asked, "and why do you walk?"



"Because of the children," they said,

"And because of the heart,

"And because of the bread,"



"Because the cause is the heart's beat,

And the children born

And the risen bread."



- Daniel Berrigan







