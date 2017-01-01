Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

11/22/17



***SPECIAL THANKSGIVING 2017 EDITION***



1- Thank You / Chevelle Franklyn & Lady G / Strictly The Best 16 (VA) / VP

2- Give Thanks / Luciano / One Way Ticket / Jet Star

3- Thank U Lord / Clifford Henry / Roots Gospel, Volume One (VA) / Katsjam

4- Thanks And Praise (exclusive dubplate mix) / Yabby You feat. King Tubby / Deeper Roots / Pressure Sounds

5- Give Thanks / Dennis Brown / Cosmic Force / Heartbeat

6- Give Thanks And Praise / Tendai / Exceedingly Abundantly / Awake

7- Thank You Lord / Bob Marley & The Wailers / In The Beginning / Trojan

8- Thank You Lord Dub / Bob Marley & The Wailers / The Jamaican Dub Versions, Vol. 2 (VA) / Caribbean

9- Thanks And Praises / Peter Hunningale / SINGLE / Fashion

10- Thank You Oh Lord / John Brown's Body / Among Them / Shanachie

11- Thank You / Beverlyn McKinson (Beverly Sweet) / SINGLE / Beverlyn McKinson

12- Thank You Lord / Judy Mowatt / Love / African Love/Jet Star

13- Be Thankful / Lytie / Repent / Zenith

14- Thank You For Loving Me / Hensley King / The King Is Coming / Jet Star Gospel Times

15- Thank You For Today / Stitchie / Real Power / Lion Of Zion

16- Thank You Mama / Barry Brown / SINGLE / VP

17- Thankful / Moses Henry / Silent Cry Riddim (VA) / JahLight

18- Thank You / Stevie Face / Reggae For Jesus (VA) / ERC/ReggaeCD.com

19- Thanks / Osmond Collins / He Will Restore / Jet Star Gospel Times

20- Thank You Lord / Frankie Paul / SINGLE / Bairele

21- Thank You Lord / Dillavou / Livications Unplugged / Justin Dillavou

22- Give Thanks And Praise / Dean Fraser / Dean Plays Bob, Volume Two / RAS

23- Thanks And Praises / Bola / What Do I Do? / Inner Hub

24- Thank You Lord / Bunny Brown / Reggae Give Thanks And Praise (VA) / Brickwall

25- Thank You / Jennifer Howland feat. Tiago Costa / Daughter Of The King / Lion Of Zion

26- Thank You / Youth Exodus (aka 'Imisi) / Authentic Sounds, Vol. 1 (VA) / Kingdom Beat

27- Thank You JAH JAH / Blaminack / SINGLE / versionist.com



