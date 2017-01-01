No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
11/22/17
***SPECIAL THANKSGIVING 2017 EDITION***
Song / Artist / Album / Label
1- Thank You / Chevelle Franklyn & Lady G / Strictly The Best 16 (VA) / VP
2- Give Thanks / Luciano / One Way Ticket / Jet Star
3- Thank U Lord / Clifford Henry / Roots Gospel, Volume One (VA) / Katsjam
4- Thanks And Praise (exclusive dubplate mix) / Yabby You feat. King Tubby / Deeper Roots / Pressure Sounds
5- Give Thanks / Dennis Brown / Cosmic Force / Heartbeat
6- Give Thanks And Praise / Tendai / Exceedingly Abundantly / Awake
7- Thank You Lord / Bob Marley & The Wailers / In The Beginning / Trojan
8- Thank You Lord Dub / Bob Marley & The Wailers / The Jamaican Dub Versions, Vol. 2 (VA) / Caribbean
9- Thanks And Praises / Peter Hunningale / SINGLE / Fashion
10- Thank You Oh Lord / John Brown's Body / Among Them / Shanachie
11- Thank You / Beverlyn McKinson (Beverly Sweet) / SINGLE / Beverlyn McKinson
12- Thank You Lord / Judy Mowatt / Love / African Love/Jet Star
13- Be Thankful / Lytie / Repent / Zenith
14- Thank You For Loving Me / Hensley King / The King Is Coming / Jet Star Gospel Times
15- Thank You For Today / Stitchie / Real Power / Lion Of Zion
16- Thank You Mama / Barry Brown / SINGLE / VP
17- Thankful / Moses Henry / Silent Cry Riddim (VA) / JahLight
18- Thank You / Stevie Face / Reggae For Jesus (VA) / ERC/ReggaeCD.com
19- Thanks / Osmond Collins / He Will Restore / Jet Star Gospel Times
20- Thank You Lord / Frankie Paul / SINGLE / Bairele
21- Thank You Lord / Dillavou / Livications Unplugged / Justin Dillavou
22- Give Thanks And Praise / Dean Fraser / Dean Plays Bob, Volume Two / RAS
23- Thanks And Praises / Bola / What Do I Do? / Inner Hub
24- Thank You Lord / Bunny Brown / Reggae Give Thanks And Praise (VA) / Brickwall
25- Thank You / Jennifer Howland feat. Tiago Costa / Daughter Of The King / Lion Of Zion
26- Thank You / Youth Exodus (aka 'Imisi) / Authentic Sounds, Vol. 1 (VA) / Kingdom Beat
27- Thank You JAH JAH / Blaminack / SINGLE / versionist.com
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com