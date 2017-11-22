Notes: Klaus Morlock / Exorcism / Bridgecastle Road / 2017 / Klaus Morlock

Macho Blush / Piano Case / User Guide / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes

Yves Malone / Aster Bedsheet, Moss Pillow / Boneblack / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes

Pulselovers / Tales of Jack / All The Merry Year Round / / A Year in the Country

The Overload / Fortieth Floor / The Overload / 2016 / The Overload

Sula Bassana / Nebelschwaden / Organ Accumulator / 2017 / Sulatron

E Gone / Hazel Motes at the Plastic Vortex / All the Suns of the Earth / 2014 / Deep Water Acres / Sunrise Ocean Bender

E Gone / You Will Sing / All the Suns of the Earth / 2014 / Deep Water Acres / Sunrise Ocean Bender

Paw Paw / Cactus / Lay Down in the Flower Bed / 2012 / Fire Talk

Raising Holy Sparks / A European Eternity / Search for the Vanished Heaven / 2017 / Eiderdown Records

Bitchin Bajas / Prismatic Reflections / Vibraquatic / 2012 / Kallistei Editions

Perhaps / V (excerpt) / V / 2017 / Riot Season Records

Ancient Ocean / Cassini-Huygens / Titan’s Island / 2017 / Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records