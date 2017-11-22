Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 Altered Circuitry 11.22.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
Always a blast to help out The Wizard King on Altered Circuitry … enjoy …
Klaus Morlock / Exorcism / Bridgecastle Road / 2017 / Klaus Morlock
Macho Blush / Piano Case / User Guide / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Yves Malone / Aster Bedsheet, Moss Pillow / Boneblack / 2017 / Tymbal Tapes
Pulselovers / Tales of Jack / All The Merry Year Round / / A Year in the Country
The Overload / Fortieth Floor / The Overload / 2016 / The Overload
Sula Bassana / Nebelschwaden / Organ Accumulator / 2017 / Sulatron
E Gone / Hazel Motes at the Plastic Vortex / All the Suns of the Earth / 2014 / Deep Water Acres / Sunrise Ocean Bender
E Gone / You Will Sing / All the Suns of the Earth / 2014 / Deep Water Acres / Sunrise Ocean Bender
Paw Paw / Cactus / Lay Down in the Flower Bed / 2012 / Fire Talk
Raising Holy Sparks / A European Eternity / Search for the Vanished Heaven / 2017 / Eiderdown Records
Bitchin Bajas / Prismatic Reflections / Vibraquatic / 2012 / Kallistei Editions
Perhaps / V (excerpt) / V / 2017 / Riot Season Records
Ancient Ocean / Cassini-Huygens / Titan’s Island / 2017 / Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records

