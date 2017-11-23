Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Taxcast 
 Tax Justice Network's monthly podcast/radio show
 Regular Show
 Frederik Obermaier of Süddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, and John Christensen of the Tax Justice Network
 Tax Justice Network  
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
In the November 2017 Taxcast: we discuss the latest offshore scandal, the Paradise Papers with one of the journalists who got the scoop, Pulitzer prize winning Frederik Obermaier of Suddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Plus:
– we interpret the enquiries to Jersey from offshore lawyers looking for a new tax haven for Apple (which they’d rather had remained secret…)
– we look at the anti-democratic processes the Paradise Papers uncover
– and we ask – what now for tax justice?
Produced and presented by Naomi Fowler for the Tax Justice Network.

 The Taxcast: November 2017 Download Program Podcast
Tax Justice Network's monthly podcast/radio show
00:30:05 English 2017-11-23
 London, UK
  View Script
    
taxcast  00:30:05  128Kbps mp3
(68.8MB) Mono		 10 Download File...
   