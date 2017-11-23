Summary: In the November 2017 Taxcast: we discuss the latest offshore scandal, the Paradise Papers with one of the journalists who got the scoop, Pulitzer prize winning Frederik Obermaier of Suddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Plus:

– we interpret the enquiries to Jersey from offshore lawyers looking for a new tax haven for Apple (which they’d rather had remained secret…)

– we look at the anti-democratic processes the Paradise Papers uncover

– and we ask – what now for tax justice?